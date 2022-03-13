Malaysia: PM-led coalition wins in Johor state election
UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. (Photo: malaysiakini)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – A coalition led by Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on March 12 scored a landslide victory in an election in the southern state of Johor.
The Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance led by the ruling party United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) secured 40 out of 56 Johor state legislature seats.
This result was beyond expectations, said UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in a victory speech, adding that this is a gift for the people of Johor.
Malaysia has lowered the voting age from 21 to 18 and allowed automatic voter registration, adding 5.8 million people to the electoral roll – a 40-percent increase, with new voters making up about a third of those registered in Johor.
The Johor state election was triggered in January after Johor Chief Minister Hasni Mohammad sought the dissolution of the state assembly with consent given by the state’s ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar.
Malaysia plans to hold a national poll this year, in July at the earliest.
Since 2018, Malaysia has had three prime ministers. Ismail Sabri Yaakob, UMNO Vice President, has served as Prime Minister since August 2021 when the COVID-19 was ravaging the country./.