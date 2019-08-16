In Kuala Lumpur (Photo: VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Mohamaddin Ketapi said on August 15 that the country served 78.2 million domestic tourists last year, up nearly 11 percent year-on-year.

He added that the expenditure by domestic tourists last year rose to 60.4 billion ringgit (14.3 billion USD) from 54.1 billion ringgit in 2017.

The biggest share of the expenditure was for shopping, followed by fuel and food.

Domestic tourists stayed longer, with an average stay of 2.44 nights, up from 2.35 nights in 2017.

Pahang state recorded the highest number with 9.2 million visitors thanks to cool climate and abundant flora. It was followed by Johor, Perak, Selangor and Negen Sembilan states.

Mohamaddin said domestic tourism will continue growing next year thanks to active communications campaign within the framework of Visit Malaysia Year 2020.-VNA