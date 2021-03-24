Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates in Malaysia and Singapore are secured by blockchain technology and come with a traceability feature that tells the exact batch of the vaccine vial used for inoculation.

Malaysian Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin said this in a Facebook post on March 23 after meeting with Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan in Putrajaya.



Cooperation between the two nations is important to ensure interoperability between the two systems, taking into account standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO), International Air Transport Association (IATA) and other countries, Khairy said.

Both ministers also discussed Malaysia and Singapore's national immunisation plans, the exchange of best practices and how this could facilitate cross-border travel between both countries in the near future.

Balakrishnan arrived in Malaysia on March 23 for a two-day visit. He had previously visited Brunei and will make a trip to Indonesia./.