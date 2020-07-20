ASEAN Thailand faces water shortage due to shorter rainy season The Hydro-Informatics Institute (HII) under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation of Thailand, which analyses water-related data, is warning of a water shortage as it expects this year's rainy season to be shorter than usual.

World Philippines, WB sign 370 million USD loan deal to assist Filipino farmers The Philippines and the World Bank have signed a loan agreement worth 370 million USD for a project to support local farmers, the Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Philippines’ Department of Finance (DOF) as saying on July 20.

World R&D investment in Thailand likely to be affected by pandemic Investment in research and development (R&D) in Thailand this year is forecast to drop to 1.09 percent of GDP from the previously estimated 1.45 percent due to COVID-19.

World Indonesia's gold production to decline sharply in 2020 Indonesia’s gold production reached only 9.98 tonnes as of May 2020, much lower than the figure in the same period last year (109.02 tonnes), according to senior advisor of Indonesian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Irwandy Arif.