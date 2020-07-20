Malaysia to file case to WTO over EU palm oil curbs
The Malaysian Government is planning to file a case with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) against the European Union (EU) by this year over its discrimination against palm oil.
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - The Malaysian Government is planning to file a case with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) against the European Union (EU) by this year over its discrimination against palm oil.
Plantation Industries and Commodities Deputy Minister Willie Mongin said on July 20 Malaysia is adamant and steadfast in taking legal action against the EU due to its discrimination towards Malaysian palm oil.
Earlier, the EC had decided to restrict the import of palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, saying the oil is not sustainable and environmentally friendly as the locals have to burn forests for the biofuel.
Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said on July 1 that the ministry, with the cooperation of Attorney-General’s Chambers, will file the action through the WTO’s dispute settlement mechanism.
He stressed this discrimination by the EU will have a negative impact on more than three million Malaysians involved in the palm oil industry.
Malaysia will also act as a third party in Indonesia's WTO case against the EU, he added.
Indonesia took the EU to WTO over “discrimination” palm oil policy in December 2019. Both Indonesia and Malaysia are the world's top producers of palm oil, accounting for around 80 percent of global output.
The palm oil industry brings about 40 billion ringgit (nearly 1 billion USD) to Malaysia each year, and accounts for nearly 3 percent of the national gross domestic product (GDP). /.
