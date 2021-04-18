World Thailand: 277 die in Songkran festival traffic accidents A total of 277 people were killed and 2,357 injured in more than 2,300 road accidents during the Songkran holiday this year, according to official data.

World US President nominates Marc Evans Knapper as ambassador to Vietnam US President Joe Biden has nominated Marc Evans Knapper, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Japan and the Republic of Korea in the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs at the Department of State, to be US ambassador to Vietnam, according to a White House statement.

ASEAN ASEAN Foundation launches Social Enterprise Development Programme The ASEAN Foundation on April 16 launched the ASEAN Social Enterprise Development Programme (SEDP) and a webinar to discuss regional social enterprise-related issues.

ASEAN ASEAN leaders announce plan for in-person special summit Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will convene a meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia on April 24 to discuss efforts in building the ASEAN Community, external relations and regional issues, including the crisis in Myanmar.