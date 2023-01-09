President Joko Widodo welcomes Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java on January 9. (Photo:ANTARA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim on January 9 witnessed the handover of 11 Letters of Interest (LoI) from Malaysian companies to participate in the development of Indonsia’s National Capital City (IKN) Nusantara.

According to the Indonesian news agency Antara, Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Tengku Zafrul Azizg gave the letters of interest to the Head of the Nusantara Capital Authority, Bambang Susantono, at Bogor Palace, West Java.

Speaking at the press conference after the handover, the President welcomed Malaysian companies’ interest in the development of IKN Nusantara.

He said the interest is in sectors including electronics, healthcare, waste management, construction, and asset.

Meanwhile, PM Anwar emphasised that the handover of such LoI is a positive drastic move in Malaysia’s private sector.

He said the IKN Nusantara initiative also benefits Malaysia, particularly its two states of Sabah and Sarawak in Borneo.

The Malaysian Prime Minister is on a state visit to neighboring Indonesia. This is the first destination of Anwar's foreign trip after taking office on November 24./.