World Thailand set to speed up digital transformation in 2023 Thailand is set to accelerate digital transformation in 2023 as businesses across the Asia-Pacific have become more engaged in their online journey, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Thai economy to return to pre-pandemic level this year: Office The Thai economy is expected to return to the pre-pandemic level in 2023 thanks to the recovery of the tourism sector and private consumption, according to Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO).

World Thailand strengthens fights against drug crimes Thai authorities last year seized a large volume of narcotic drugs and arrested more than 1,000 drug traffickers.

World Indonesian capital market's performance best in ASEAN in 2022 Indonesia's capital market performance in 2022 was the best as compared to that of other ASEAN and Asian countries in general, Chairperson of Board of Commissioners of the Financial Services Authority (OJK) Mahendra Siregar stated.