World Thailand strengthens fights against drug crimes Thai authorities last year seized a large volume of narcotic drugs and arrested more than 1,000 drug traffickers.

World Malaysia makes efforts to gain stronger confidence from foreign investors Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has affirmed that his country will work hard to improve foreign investor's confidence by guaranteeing good governance and a corrupt-free nation.

World Infographic Top 10 international events in 2022 selected by VNA Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, central banks raising interest rates, the global population reaching 8 billion, and the World Cup in Qatar are among the top stand-out international events selected by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in 2022.

World Myanmar extends ceasefire until end of 2023 Myanmar's military has extended its ceasefire agreement with Ethnic Armed Organizations (EAOs) until the end of 2023, according to a statement released by the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services on the last day of 2022.