Hoo Ke Ping, an independent Malaysian politic and economic expert (Photo: VNA)

– Member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum should boost the implementation of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) prioritising the creation of a condition conducive to the rejoining of the US, the biggest economy in APEC, said Hoo Ke Ping , an independent Malaysian politic and economic expert.



In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, Hoo lauded the flexible change from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) into CPTPP after the US’s withdrawal from the pact under Donald Trump’s administration.



He suggested the forum to be better constructed rather than just making bold changes based solely on economic cooperation.



The expert said APEC should build an Asia-Pacific free trade area on the foundation of the CPTPP, and its member economies should be serious in boosting the implementation of the pact.



APEC comprises 21 member economies which together account for 60 percent of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP).



The CPTPP is a trade agreement between Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, and Vietnam./.