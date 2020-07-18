World Indonesian capital extends social restrictions for 14 days Governor of Indonesia’s capital city Jakarta Anies Baswedan has announced that he officially extended the transitional large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) for another 14 days, starting on July 16.

World Myanmar issues alert for dengue fever Myanmar's Health and Sports Ministry on July 16 issued an alert for high mortality risk of dengue fever infections.

World Cambodia announces new measures to support SMEs The Cambodian Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) has issued two main measures to solve the current issues faced by small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

World Indonesian House of Representatives approves assistance funds to SOEs The Indonesian House of Representatives has approved the proposal for government assistance in the form of state capital participation (PMN), disbursement of government debt to State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and loan funds worth 151.15 trillion Rp (10.32 billion USD) for a number of SOEs.