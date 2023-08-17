Politics Hanoi seeks stronger ties with Washington D.C. A delegation from Hanoi led by Nguyen Ngoc Tuan, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the city People’s Council. paid a visit to Washington D.C. to seek stronger partnership with the capital city in the US.

Politics Congratulations to Indonesia on Independence Day Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 17 sent messages of congratulations to Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the 78th anniversary of Indonesia’s Independence Day (August 17, 1945 – 2023).

Politics Legislators seek ways to ensure labourers’ social insurance interest Members of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on August 17 discussed solutions to issues related to one-off withdrawal of social insurance benefits and policies to support labourers, during their ongoing 25th session.

Politics Vietnam, DPRK enhance defence cooperation Deputy Minister of National Defence Lieut. Sen. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 17 for Colonel Kim Myong Chol, Defence Attaché of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) in Vietnam.