Vietnamese Ambassador Dinh Ngoc Linh presents his credentials to Malaysian King Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah on August 17. (Photo: VNA)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian King Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah affirmed the importance his country attaches to the friendship with Vietnam, while receiving newly accredited Vietnamese Ambassador Dinh Ngoc Linh in Kuala Lumpur on August 17.
Presenting his credentials, Linh pledged utmost efforts to further promote the strategic partnership between the two countries in the time to come.
King Abdullah stated Malaysia treasures the warm friendship with Vietnam, and that he hopes to welcome Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong to visit his country in the near future.
The recent high-level mutual visits have created various opportunities for expanding cooperation in trade, investment, security, education, and tourism, he noted, adding that Malaysia believes both sides wish to sustain the development of and diversify bilateral relations towards more mutually beneficial and substantive ties.
Vietnam and Malaysia set up the diplomatic relationship on March 30, 1973, and signed a joint statement on the strategic partnership on August 7, 2015./.