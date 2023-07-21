Politics President’s visit to Italy strengthens bilateral Strategic Partnership: diplomat President Vo Van Thuong’s State visit to Italy from July 25-28 will offer new opportunities to strengthen the bilateral Strategic Partnership, Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung has stated.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 21 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Politburo demands persistence in macro-economic stability target Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a meeting of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat in Hanoi on July 21 to discuss the socio-economic situation in the first half of 2023 and outline tasks for the remaining months.

Politics Top legislator meets with Malaysian Prime Minister Vietnam attaches importance to and is determined to promote its strategic partnership with Malaysia in a practical and effective manner in all fields and through Party, Government, and parliament channels and people-to-people exchanges, and at both central and local levels, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue told Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in their meeting in Hanoi on July 21.