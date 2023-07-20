On the afternoon of July 20, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a welcome ceremony for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the high-level delegation of the Malaysian delegation. The trip on July 20 - 21 is the first official visit to Vietnam by PM Anwar Ibrahim since he took office in December 2022.

Talks between the two Prime Ministers took place right after the welcoming ceremony.

At the talks, the two Prime Ministers expressed satisfaction about the sound development of bilateral relations over the past time, and pledged to strengthen the ties in all fields in the coming time.

They agreed to consider building a mechanism for regular or periodic meetings between the two Prime Ministers.

They held that the two sides will strive to bring bilateral trade turnover to 18 billion USD by 2025 in a balanced manner; facilitate import-export activities; expand cooperation in the fields of digital economy, circular economy, and green economy, among others.

Besides, they also agreed to consider early signing of a new agreement on cooperation in aviation and tourism; to step up cooperation in education, training, labor, agriculture, culture and sports, and boost people-to-people exchange.

In term of cooperation within ASEAN, the two leaders agreed to coordinate with other ASEAN countries, ensure solidarity and unity in ASEAN, and maintain ASEAN's common stance on the East Sea issue.

After the talks, the two Prime Ministers witnessed the signing of 02 documents between the two sides./.

VNA