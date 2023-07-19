The upcoming Vietnam visit by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is very important, the Malaysian diplomat told the Vietnam News Agency.

The visit, which will be on July 20-21, is the PM’s inaugural trip to Vietnam, taking place in the time the two country celebrate the 50th anniversary of their bilateral relations (March 31, 1973-2023), he said, stressing this is also an important point.

PM Anwar will be accompanied by officials in charge of economics and many businessmen of Malaysia, Ambassador Tan said, adding this is the opportunity for the Malaysian delegation to learn more about Vietnam’s actual economic development, and what further cooperation the two countries could achieve.

According to the Ambassador, more and more Malaysian companies will come to Vietnam and look for business opportunities. Malaysia also welcomes Vietnamese investors to the country.

Among sectors where the two sides can cooperate in the coming time, Halal market is of great potential, the Ambassador suggested. During a business forum scheduled to be held as part of the PM’s visit, concerned companies in Vietnam will have the chance to have an insight into the concept of Halal, he noted.

Also in the interview, the Malaysian diplomat shared what has impressed him during his first months in Vietnam. Among others are the local cuisine and Hoi An ancient town. The diplomat, who loves studying history, said he saw many similarities between Hoi An and Malacca city of Malaysia. He said he will try to further connect the two ancient towns, such as building a “sister city” relationship between them, during his tenure in Vietnam./.

VNA