ASEAN Vietnam, Malaysia play indispensable role in ASEAN: Malaysian expert Both Vietnam and Malaysia play an important and indispensable role in ASEAN, including in the fields of economy, diplomacy and security, said Collins Chong Yew Keat, an expert on policy and foreign affairs at the University of Malaya, Malaysia.

World Thai parliament to vote for new PM again on July 27 Speaker of the Thai National Assembly Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has announced that another joint sitting of the House and Senate for the selection of the country’s new Prime Minister is scheduled for July 27.

World Philippines sets up sovereign wealth fund to boost economic development President of the Philippines Jr Ferdinand Marcos on July 18 signed into law creating the country’s first sovereign wealth fund worth 9 billion USD to promote economic growth and infrastructure development in the country.

ASEAN EU commends ASEAN’s role in Indo-Pacific High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell has emphasised that the EU must be more present and engaged in ASEAN, which plays a crucial role in the Indo-Pacific region.