Malaysia can learn from Vietnam’s development experience: Malaysian PM
Malaysia can learn from the experience of Vietnam, which has been able to redevelop after the wars, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told the media in his country after an official visit to Vietnam on July 20 - 21.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (Photo: VNA)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysia can learn from the experience of Vietnam, which has been able to redevelop after the wars, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told the media in his country after an official visit to Vietnam on July 20 - 21.
Local media cited the PM as saying that Vietnam has been making progress in a short period of time as an amazing economic power, and among the most successful developing countries in the world.
He said that in the 1990s, Vietnam learned a lot from Malaysia’s development, especially in the financial and banking sectors, but now it is ahead of Malaysia in several sectors.
Vietnam is focused on the economy, and there are some strict measures on issues of governance and anti-corruption, PM Anwar noted. “This means that governance is prioritised, getting rid of influences which can weaken the country.”
PM Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, said his country can also learn from Vietnam regarding the latter’s clear investment policies to encourage foreign investments.
Also at the press meeting, PM Anwar said the Vietnamese Government views Malaysia as an important strategic partner, adding that his discussions with Vietnamese leaders focused on cyber security and border control and the encouragement of Malaysian companies to invest in and develop the Halal industry in Vietnam.
He also expressed his hope that the companies engaging in the Halal industry in Malaysia can help Vietnamese firms to develop this sector./.