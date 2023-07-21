PM Chinh said that the Party and State of Vietnam attach great importance to promoting the reading culture. The Government designated April 21 as Vietnam Book Day.

On this occasion, he introduced and presented to PM Anwar late President Ho Chi Minh’s poem collection “Nhat ky trong tu” (Diary in Prison), the book “The World People's Affection For President Ho Chi Minh", and the book “Some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path towards socialism in Vietnam” by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

The two government leaders also together enjoyed Arabica and Robusta coffee – a specialty of the Central Highland province of Lam Dong.

This is the first visit to Vietnam by PM Anwar. Despite his busy schedule, the two leaders spent precious time visiting the book street, reflecting the closeness and openness between them.

Earlier, on July 20, the two leaders hold talks and expressed their satisfaction with the development of bilateral relations over the past time, especially after it was upgraded to a strategic partnership in 2015.

