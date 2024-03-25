World National University of Singapore launches AI Institute The National University of Singapore (NUS) made debut its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Institute aimed at fostering research and application of this technology in education, healthcare and finance.

World Landslide in Indonesia's West Java leaves one dead, nine missing A landslide struck a village in the Indonesian province of West Java on March 24, killing a woman while nine others including children went missing, the local authority announced on March 25.

World Thailand promotes smart agriculture initiatives The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) is advancing smart farming initiatives by collaborating with university experts to launch a pilot project for smart agriculture development.