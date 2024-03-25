Malaysian PM calls for tough fight against corruption
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on March 25 called on all parties, including the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), to be resolute in fighting corruption, reported local newspaper Malay Mail.
In his speech at the event marking the 217th Police Day Commemoration, he said such practices will only erode the foundations of the police force and hinder the country from progressing.
“When corruption becomes systemic, it will erode the pillars of the force. True bravery is the fight against this on behalf of the people,” the leader said as quoted by the paper.
Anwar also warned the public against breaking the law despite their status, including politicians./.