World Thailand's largest coal miner buys gas-fueled power plant in US Thailand's biggest coal mining company Banpu has invested 430 million USD to acquire a 100 percent stake in a large-scale gas-fired power plant in the US, hurrying to move away from its main business, which has a large environmental impact, to a green business.

World Indonesia’s Merapi volcano erupts, spewing ash Indonesia’s most active volcano Mount Merapi erupted on August 16, spewing clouds of ash while red lava flowed down its crater after several explosions.

World Malaysia’s ringgit falls to lowest in a year The Malaysian ringgit fell to a one-year low on August 16 in response to a possible change in the leadership of the Government of Malaysia.

World Indonesian government vows to secure COVID-19 vaccine, treatment drug supplies The Indonesian government pledged to secure supplies and stablise prices of eight COVID-19 treatment drugs, President Joko Widodo said in an address at the parliamentary on August 16.