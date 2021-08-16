Malaysian Prime Minister and cabinet resign
Malaysia's cabinet led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has tendered its resignation to the King, Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin announced on August 16 on his Instagram account.
Muhyiddin was earlier seen entering the national palace on the day, after reports he would submit his resignation to the King after months of political turmoil.
Muhyiddin was sworn in as Malaysia’s eighth Prime Minister on March 1, 2020, following a week of political stalemate after Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad resigned./.