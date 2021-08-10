Illustrative image (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Data released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) on August 9 showed that Malaysia's manufacturing revenue in June increased by 6.5 percent year-on-year to 124.4 billion RM (29.6 billion USD) and up 1.3 percent from the previous month.

In the same period, the number of workers in the manufacturing industry also increased by 1.2 percent over the same period last year, to 2,215,420.



In addition, Malaysia's Industrial Production Index (IPI) in June increased by 1.4 percent year-on-year, mainly thanks to a 10.3 percent increase in the mineral sector index.



Including the second quarter of 2021, Malaysia's manufacturing revenue increased by 33.9 percent year-on-year to 377.7 billion RM. This was mainly due to the contribution of transport equipment and other manufactured products, petroleum products, chemicals, rubber and plastics and electrical and electronic products.

In the second quarter of 2021, the number of workers and wages in the manufacturing industry increased by 1.2 percent and 6 percent, respectively./.