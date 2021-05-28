Malaysia’s exports up 63 percent in April
Malaysia's exports rose 63 percent year-on-year to 105.6 billion RM (25.54 billion USD) in April, driven by expansion in re-exports to major markets, including China and the US.
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia's exports rose 63 percent year-on-year to 105.6 billion RM (25.54 billion USD) in April, driven by expansion in domestic exports and re-exports to major markets, including China and the US.
In a statement on May 28, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said the country's imports in April increased 24.4 percent to 85.1 billion RM (19.7 billion USD).
Trade surplus was recorded at 20.5 billion RM (4.96 billion USD) as the nation's external trade continued its recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the DOSM said.
The export expansion was also driven by electrical and electronic products with an increase of 11.2 billion RM; rubber products (up 5.1 billion RM); petroleum products (up 4.6 billion RM); manufacture of metal (up 3 billion RM); machinery, equipment, and parts (2.8 billion RM); and palm oil and palm oil-based agricultural products (2.5 billion RM).
In geographical terms, the DOSM said Malaysia registered higher exports to Singapore, China, the US besides the European Union./.
In a statement on May 28, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said the country's imports in April increased 24.4 percent to 85.1 billion RM (19.7 billion USD).
Trade surplus was recorded at 20.5 billion RM (4.96 billion USD) as the nation's external trade continued its recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the DOSM said.
The export expansion was also driven by electrical and electronic products with an increase of 11.2 billion RM; rubber products (up 5.1 billion RM); petroleum products (up 4.6 billion RM); manufacture of metal (up 3 billion RM); machinery, equipment, and parts (2.8 billion RM); and palm oil and palm oil-based agricultural products (2.5 billion RM).
In geographical terms, the DOSM said Malaysia registered higher exports to Singapore, China, the US besides the European Union./.