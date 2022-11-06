Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, 97, on November 5 filed his candidacy for general elections which are expected to be held in mid-November.



Earlier, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved the National Assembly, paving the way for general elections 10 months ahead of schedule, after receiving the approval of King Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah. Ismail will take the duty until a new cabinet is formed and a new prime minister is elected.



A Guinness World Record holder for being the "world's oldest current prime minister" when he became premier for the second time in 2018, Mahathir will stand again to defend his parliamentary seat in the holiday island of Langkawi in the November 19 vote.



Prime Minister Ismail, a representative of the ruling United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party and opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim of the Pakatan Harapan coalition have also filed their candidacies./.