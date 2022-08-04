ASEAN Thailand welcomes 3.12 million foreign tourist arrivals during January-July Thailand recorded 3.12 million foreign tourist arrivals in the first seven months of 2022 as the country has removed most travel restrictions imposed earlier to curb the spread of COVID-19.

World ASEAN proposes peaceful settlement of East Sea issue Foreign Ministers of ASEAN member nations have agreed to propose relevant parties settle the East Sea issue by peaceful measures on the basis of current laws.

World Philippines records 319 dengue deaths so far Philippines has recorded 319 deaths from dengue fever this year as infections continue to rise during the wet season, according to the Department of Health (DOH).