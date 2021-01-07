Malaysia’s healthcare system overloads as COVID-19 infections soar
Malaysia’s healthcare system may become overloaded with COVID-19 patients since the number of infections has increased in recent days, a health official has warned.
Malaysia’s healthcare system may become overloaded with COVID-19 patients. (Photo: Straits Times)
At a press conference held on January 6, Director General of Health under the Ministry of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah admitted that the country’s healthcare system has been under pressure, with many medical facilities unable to receive patients.
The Southeast Asian country recorded the highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases on the day at 2,593, bringing the total infections in the nation to 125,438. Of the total, 24,347 is under treatment at hospital, with 141 cases being treated at the Intensive Care Unit.
Four COVID-19 deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, increasing the cumulative number of fatalities to 513./.