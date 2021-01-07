World Thailand to offer financial support to 40 million COVID-19 affected people Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has said that the country will give financial support to 40 million people who have lost their income due to impacts of COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control measures.

World Indian newspaper highlights importance of Vietnam’s 13th party congress The Times of India, on January 4, published an article explaining why Vietnam’s upcoming 13th party congress plays an important role in determining East Asia’s future trends.

World Vietnam sets example of people’s trust in Government: Russian expert Vietnam provides a typical example of people’s trust in the Government, said Prof. Dr. Vladimir Kolotov from the Ho Chi Minh Institute at the Saint Petersburg University, during a recent interview with Sputnik.