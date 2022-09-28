World Peaceful Pchum Ben 2022 holiday ends in Cambodia Cambodian people from localities returned to the capital following a peaceful Pchum Ben holiday from September 24-26.

World Lao newspaper hails diplomatic ties of Vietnam, Laos Pasaxon, the official newspaper of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, on September 27 published an article highlighting the significance of the establishment of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic ties, saying that it is a victory for the revolutionary forces of the two Parties and countries.

World History quiz celebrates Vietnam-Laos diplomatic relations A quiz on the history of Vietnam-Laos relations for students was hosted by the Vientiane Department of Education and Sports in the Lao capital on September 27.

World Vietnam always a responsible member of UNCLOS 1982: Singaporean website Since becoming a signatory to UNCLOS 1982, Vietnam has remained a responsible member and has made significant efforts to endorse and implement its provisions, according to an article posted on Fulcrum.sg, a website of Singapore.