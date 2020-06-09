World Malaysia to resume international flights in July Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) will resume some of its international flights in July as other countries begin to lift border restrictions.

World Business activities resume in Indonesian capital Restaurants, shops and transport services resumed in Jakarta capital city of Indonesia on June 8, as restrictions were eased further though COVID-19 infections in the country still increased.

World Half of new COVID-19 infections in Singapore show no symptoms A Singaporean official said on June 8 that at least half of the newly discovered COVID-19 cases in the country show no symptoms.

World Singapore announces safety measures for election The Elections Department of Singapore on June 8 announced a detailed plan for safe polling and candidate nomination, as the number of COVID-19 infections has surpassed 38,000.