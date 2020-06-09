Malaysia’s tourism expected to recover quickly
Malaysia’s application of the recovery movement control order (RMCO) phase from June 10 to August 31, which will relax interstate travel, meetings and workshops, marks the beginning of the recovery of domestic tourism, with a surge in hotel booking.
Langkawi beach in Malaysia (Source: Shutterstock)
In a statement, Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) said it had published its base guidelines on May 1 to guide hotels into the new norm of hotel operations.
MAH chief executive officer Yap Lip Seng said Malaysian hotels are ready to receive and serve guests, adding that standard operating procedures (SOPs) have always been part and parcel of hotel operations.
He said the MAH’s survey also reported a slow but consistent pickup in onward demand or hotel bookings for the coming months.
According to him, hotels responded with demand recorded for the third and fourth quarters of 2020, indicating people’s need to travel and that they had taken advantage of promotions and packages hotels had likely introduced in advance.
Steady demand is also seen for year 2021, signalling confidence in recovery and the new norm as part of travel, he said.
Yap said specifically, Kedah (mainland), Perak, Johor, Pahang and Kelantan are expecting short-term or immediate bookings, while Langkawi and Negeri Sembilan are looking at year-end increased interest./.