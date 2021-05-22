Business Binh Duong hands over investment certificates to five FDI projects The People's Committee of the southern province of Binh Duong presented investment certificates to five foreign direct investment (FDI) projects worth nearly 1 billion USD in total during a ceremony held on May 21.

Business Vietnam, Norway boost marine aquaculture cooperation A webinar on promoting the development of industrial-scale marine aquaculture in Vietnam took place on May 21.

Business Can Tho seeks stronger environmental, climate change cooperation with Hiroshima The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho is seeking stronger cooperation with Japan’s Hiroshima prefecture in a range of fields, especially environmental protection and adaptation to climate change, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thuc Hien has said.