Many flights see occupation rates reach up to 90 percent ahead of Lunar New Year
A Vietnam Airlines plane at the Van Don international airport in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam Airlines Group, which operate Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO, said on January 17 that flights on many air routes on recent days have seen their occupation rates ranging from 70 to 90 percent as many people began to make the journey home for the traditional Lunar New Year.
The most crowded flights were from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Da Nang, Hue, Quy Nhon, and Quang Nam.
The group observed that this year, passengers have chosen to depart sooner instead of waiting until a few days before Tet like in previous years. A large number of flights whose schedules fall between January 17 and 23 now have most of their seats booked. The 2022 Lunar New Year holiday, the longest and most important traditional festival in Vietnam, lasts from January 31 through February 4.
Notably, on the first four days of the lunar year, a soaring number of booked seats have been reported for flights from Hanoi and HCM City to popular tourist destinations like Cam Ranh, Phu Quoc and Con Dao. This promises an exciting Tet tourism season after two years of travel restrictions.
Previously, to serve higher demand around Tet, the group announced the increase of flights on many routes to about 300 one-way flights per day on average, with the number of seats rising by 120 percent compared to the normal days./.