Society VFF offers condolences over football tragedy in Indonesia The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) offered condolences to the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) over a tragedy that left hundreds of people dead and injured at Kanjuruhan Stadium on October 1.

Society Vietnam, Laos eye boosting tourism cooperation along shared border Representatives of 20 provinces along the shared border between Vietnam and Laos gathered in a conference promoting cooperation for tourism development in the two countries’ border region in Dien Bien Phu City, the capital of the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien, on October 2.

Society Helicopter brings injured fisherman ashore for treatment A man severely injured in an accident on board a fishing ship was brought ashore for treatment from Truong Sa township, the island district of Truong Sa off the coast of south-central Khanh Hoa province, on October 2.