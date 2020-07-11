Martyrs’ remains reburied at Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery
Remains of 10 soldiers who laid down their lives in the struggles to safeguard the nation were reburied at the Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery, the northernmost province of Ha Giang, on July 11.
The remains are reburied at the Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery on July 11 (Photo: tuoitre.vn)
Reading the funeral oration, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Son said in the fight to defend the country’s northern border, the local administration, armed forces and people stood side by side with the whole nation to bravely fight to firmly protect every inch of the northern border land.
The war concluded over 30 years ago, the terrain of former battlefields have changed while many witnesses have also passed away, making the search for martyrs’ remains a challenging task, he noted.
Sen. Lt. Col. Lai Tien Giang, head of the Ha Giang Military Command, said nine sets of remains were retrieved from Thanh Thuy and Minh Tan communes of Vi Xuyen district in July. Meanwhile, the other belongs to a guerrilla who fought the resistance war against French colonialists./.