Society Former minister of industry and trade investigated Vu Huy Hoang, former minister of industry and trade, and two other ex-officials of this ministry are being investigated for “violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness”, the Ministry of Public Security said on July 11.

Society Over 240 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Singapore More than 240 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Singapore on a flight of Vietjet Air on July 11.

Society Francophone University Association holds consultation with rectors of southern universities A consultation between the Francophonie University Association (AUF) and rectors of universities in the southern region which are members of the AUF was held in Ho Chi Minh City on July 10.

Society Five dead in coach crash in Kon Tum At least five people died after a coach veered off a road and plunged 20 metres down a steep hillside in Sa Thay district, the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum early July 11.