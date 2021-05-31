Business HCM City’s CPI rises 0.33 percent in May The consumer price index of Ho Chi Minh City recorded a month-on-month rise of 0.33 percent in May, according to the city’s Statistics Office.

Business Customers need more understanding about financial services The need to increase awareness and understanding of customers' financial services is increasing globally, and Vietnam - an emerging economy, is no exception, according to a report.

Business Agro-forestry-aquatic product exports enjoy trade surplus of 3.27 billion USD Vietnam raked in 22.83 billion USD from exporting agro-forestry-aquatic products in the first five months of 2021, representing a year-on-year increase of 30.3 percent, reported the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Cement stocks struggle despite surge in product price While many stocks in the building materials sector like steel or plastic have surged recently, cement stocks are still hovering around a low price zone.