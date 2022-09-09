Mat Than Mountain tourist site in Cao Bang
Mat Than Mountain is a spectacular and unique natural landscape in Cao Chuong commune, Trung Khanh district in the northern province of Cao Bang. The mountain is called Phja Piot in the language of the Tay ethnic minority people, meaning “a mountain with a hole”, as there is indeed a hole with a diameter of some 50 metres running right through the mountain about half-way up.
Mat Than Mountain in Cao Bang province. (Photo: VNA)
The mountain was recognised as a national relic in 2021.(Photo: VNA)
Life of local people around Mat Than Mountain. (Photo: VNA)
A magnificent view of the mountain. (Photo: VNA)
A woman poses for a photo with the mountain in the background. (Photo: VNA)