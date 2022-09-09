Mat Than Mountain tourist site in Cao Bang

Mat Than Mountain is a spectacular and unique natural landscape in Cao Chuong commune, Trung Khanh district in the northern province of Cao Bang. The mountain is called Phja Piot in the language of the Tay ethnic minority people, meaning “a mountain with a hole”, as there is indeed a hole with a diameter of some 50 metres running right through the mountain about half-way up.