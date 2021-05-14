May 14 morning sees 16 new domestic COVID-19 cases
Vietnam logged 16 more COVID-19 cases in the past six hours to 12:00 May 14, all of them were detected in sealed off areas, according to the Ministry of Health.
Of the new infections, seven were in Bac Ninh, three in the Tan Trieu facility of the Vietnam's National Cancer Hospital, along with two each in Lang Son and Nam Dinh and one each in Thai Binh and Hung Yen.
As of May 14, Vietnam reported a total 1,458 imported cases and 2,298 locally transmitted ones, including 728 infections since April 27.
Meanwhile, 83,415 people are being quarantined nationwide.
The MoH’s Department of Medical Examination Management reported that 2,657 patients have been given the all-clear. Among those who are still under treatment at medical establishments, 49 have tested negative once, 25 twice and 18 thrice./.