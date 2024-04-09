Business PM looks into Viettel high-tech defence industry operations Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a working session with the military-run telecommunications service provider Viettel in Hanoi on April 9 regarding the group’s research and production activities in the high-tech defence industry.

Business Vietnamese businesses concerned about dollar appreciation Many enterprises are concerned about adverse impacts of the sharp appreciation of the US dollar on their business and production if the greenback continues to see fluctuation in the future, especially at the middle and end of the year.

Business Revised Land Law - a boost for real estate market The Land Law (revised), which expands land use rights for overseas Vietnamese (OVs) and Vietnamese citizens residing abroad, is expected to give a boost to the domestic real estate market.

Business Vietnam, Laos seek to remove difficulties in coal, electricity trade Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien had a meeting in Vientiane on April 8 with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone who asked relevant ministries of the two sides to focus on seeking ways to remove difficulties facing their businesses in exporting coal and electricity, thus improving the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, and minerals in accordance with the needs and potential of each country.