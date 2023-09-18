A talk show between the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan and organisations, associations. (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan on September 16 held a gathering to mark the 78th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2023) and a talk show on measures to further develop the Vietnamese community in Japan.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Pham Quang Hieu said that the relations between Vietnam and Japan are developing better than ever in areas.

The 500,000-strong overseas Vietnamese community in Japan is also growing and contributes practically to the two countries’ relations, he said.

At the talk show with representatives from the Vietnamese community, organisations, and associations in Japan, Hieu called on the Vietnamese associations and organisations to actively promote their role as a bridge connecting overseas Vietnamese people and diplomatic offices.

Representatives of Vietnamese organisations and associations in Japan shared information about the situation as well as proposed solutions to improve the quality of life of overseas Vietnamese people in Japan. They particularly emphasised the interactions between the Vietnamese diplomatic representative agencies and the community directly or indirectly, for example when handling administrative procedures or implementing community connection activities./.