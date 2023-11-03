Business Int'l experience in responsible business practice shared in Hanoi workshop Delegates from the EU and Thailand shared experience in building and enforcing policies on responsible business practice (RBP) at a workshop in Hanoi on November 3.

Business Vietjet launches direct route connecting HCM City to Tiruchirappalli Welcoming the festive season, Vietjet inaugurated a direct route connecting Ho Chi Minh City to Tiruchirappalli (India) on November 2, meeting the travel demands between Vietnam and the centre of South India.

Business Ministry puts forward mechanism enabling direct renewable energy purchase The Ministry of Industry and Trade has proposed a mechanism under which large buyers can purchase electricity from renewable energy producers through direct power purchase agreements (DPPA).

Business Hai Duong attracts 390 million USD into industrial parks The northern province of Hai Duong on November 2 gave the green light to two investment projects with combined capital of nearly 390 million USD.