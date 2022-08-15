Median age of Filipinos sees pushing up
The number of young Filipinos has been declining in the last 20 years, while that of the elderly has been expanding, leading to a jump of median age up to 25.3 years old.
According to the Commission of Population and Development (POPCOM) of the Philippines, the population pyramid of the country is currently constricting at the bottom, which consists of children ages zero to four, while it is increasing at the top.
Citing data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the commission said the percentage of Filipino children under five years old was down to 10.2% in 2020 from 10.8% in 2015 and 12.6% in 2000.
Meanwhile, the percentage of those in the under-15 group dropped from a 37% in 2000 to 30.7% in 2020.
The median age of Filipinos went up to 25.3 years old from 23.3 years old in 2010, and is forecast to continue a trend of increase in the next 30 years.
POPCOM Executive Director Juan Perez attributed the situation to a drop in the birth rate./.