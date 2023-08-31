Meeting held to beef up Vietnam-Argentina trade-investment ties
The Vietnamese Embassy in Argentina and the Argentine Chamber of Commerce for Asia and the Pacific have jointly organised a meeting with local businesses in a bid to promote trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.
The August 30 event, held as part of the activities marking the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Argentina diplomatic relations, gathered close to 30 enterprises operating in the industries of food, chemicals, high technology, logistics, fertilisers, and medicines.
In his remarks, Ambassador Duong Quoc Thanh stated that Vietnam is a peaceful country with a stable political environment and a reliable destination for foreign investors.
The Vietnamese Government always creates favourable conditions for both domestic and foreign enterprises to carry out investment and trade activities in the best possible manner suitable for the capabilities of each party, said the diplomat.
Currently, Vietnam is the 6th largest trade partner and the 5th largest market of Argentina in Southeast Asia. It is also a key partner in Argentina's South-South cooperation in the region. Meanwhile, Argentina is the 3rd largest trade partner of Vietnam in Latin America, with their bilateral trade continuously increasing from 316 million USD in 2007 to 4.5 billion USD in 2022.
Thanh expressed his hope that the meeting will be an opportunity for both sides to present new initiatives, discuss specific proposals to expand the scope of cooperation, diversify the trade of goods, and enhance collaboration across various fields in the time to come.
At the meeting, representatives from the chamber and the business community exchanged their experiences in trading with Vietnamese partners. They highlighted areas of strength where each country can complement each other and discussed ideas to promote partnership with Vietnamese enterprises./.