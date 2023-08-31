Politics Flag-hoisting ceremony in celebration of 78th National Day of Vietnam A national flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi capital on August 31 to celebrate the 78th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day.

Politics Vietnamese embassies in Thailand, Cambodia celebrate National Day The Vietnamese embassies in Thailand and Cambodia on August 30 held separate ceremonies to celebrate the 78th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and the National Day (September 2).

Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 31 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics 78th National Day: Vietnam posts proud achievements in development On the morning of September 2, 1945, in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh Square, President Ho Chi Minh reads the Declaration of Independence, marking the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam). Over the past 78 years, Vietnam has overcome various difficulties to post many proud achievements in fields.