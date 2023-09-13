Meeting reviews decade-long implementation of resolution on natural resources management
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on September 13 chaired the second meeting of the steering committee for summarising the 10-year implementation of the 11th Party Central Committee’s Resolution 24-NQ/TW on natural resources management.
In his conclusion, Ha requested the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment (MoRE) work on completing the review of the project. The work must ensure quality and focus on results of the institutionalisation of the Resolution's contents through legal documents and domestic and international context changes since its issuance on June 3, 2013. This follows the emergence of such trends as the green transformation, digital transformation, the knowledge economy, and net zero carbon emissions.
Presenting a report at the event, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Vo Tuan Nhan said the decade saw policies and laws on environment pollution prevention and control increasingly completed and a shift to active control of pollution sources.
Notably, a series of targets set by the document for 2020 were met and fulfilled, including those involving disaster warning capacity, disaster-induced damage reduction, greenhouse gases reduction, and flexible use of 3.8 million hectars of paddy land serving food security, among many others.
However, the capacity of natural disaster prevention and climate change response have yet to meet requirements, while environmental pollution remains a pressing issue, particularly in industrial clusters and craft villages. Flooding due to high tides, saltwater intrusion, subsidence, and riverbank and coastal erosion occur in many places, an especially serious issue currently in the Mekong Delta./.