Mekong Delta provinces hope to revive battered tourism industry
Cam Mountain in An Giang province has been much popular with local tourists in recent years. (Photo: laodong.vn)
HCM City (VNA) - Provinces in the Mekong Delta have seen a decrease in the number of tourists due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Can Tho City has always been a popular destination in the delta but the number of tourists was only 467,200 in October and 3.5 million in the first 10 months of then year, down 53 percent year-on-year. Revenues from tourism activities in the latter period were 2,045 billion VND, down 43.4 percent.
According to its Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, though the city has several advantages in terms of location and quality roads and waterway and airway infrastructure, the pandemic has hit the tourism business.
Kien Giang province received 323,000 visitors in October, down 52 percent from the same period last year.
In the year-to-date it got 4.6 million tourists, down 39 percent.
Stimulus programmes
According to An Giang province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, tourism has experienced a slight growth recently following the implementation of some stimulus programmes.
“We are preparing stimulus programmes for upcoming occasions like year-end shopping, Christmas and New Year, together with various tours,” deputy director of the province's culture and tourism authority Dao Si Tuan said.
“At the same time we have co-ordinated with travel agencies to reduce prices to multiple destinations."
Ngo Quang Tuyen, deputy director of Dong Thap province's culture and tourism authority, said the province is offering promotions for handicraft products and specialities to encourage tourists to buy them.
It has also improved the service quality at the Sa Dec flower village, Lai Vung tangerine garden and Tram Chim National Park, and promoted tourism links between the Mekong Delta provinces and HCM City to attract more tourists during the western New Year and Vietnamese traditional Lunar New Year.
Nguyen Khanh Tung, Director of the Can Tho Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the city has stepped up efforts to revive tourism and hopes to achieve 60 percent of this year’s target.
The department has collaborated with relevant authorities to offer 10-50 percent discounts at hotels, restaurants, tourist attractions, shopping centres, entertainment and transportation, and others.
The programme is expected to run through the end of January next year, together with multiple events such as the 2021 Can Tho Spring Flower Street./.