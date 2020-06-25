Mekong Delta Trade and Industrial Fair 2020 opens
Delegates cut ribbon to kick off Mekong Delta Trade and Industrial Fair 2020 (Source: tintucmientay.vn)
Tien Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta Trade and Industrial Fair 2020 kicked off in Tien Giang province on June 24, aiming at popularising strong products of each locality in the region.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Van Nghia said that the fair, which will last until June 29, offers a chance for regional enterprises to introduce and sell their products to visitors, and negotiate and sign contracts with partners to expand their consumption network.
The fair comprises over 330 booths highlighting daily necessities, hi-tech products, semi-processed and processed food, vegetables and fruits.
This year’s event targets domestic markets, including Mekong Delta localities, Ho Chi Minh City, the south-eastern region, and the central and Central Highlands region.
Participating units are expected to introduce and transfer scientific advances./.