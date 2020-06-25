Business Retailers need support as EVFTA takes effect The opening of the domestic market as committed in the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will lead to the strong penetration of foreign businesses to expand their retail chains in the country.

Business Reference exchange rate up 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,230 VND per USD on June 25, up 2 VND from the previous day.

Business Quang Binh aims to attract 1.5 billion USD in 10 years The north central coastal province of Quang Binh has set the target of attracting a total of 1.5 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) by 2030, according to the provincial Department of Planning and Investment.

Business Gov’t permanent members discuss handling of loss-making projects Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on June 24 chaired a meeting of government permanent members to discuss ways to deal with long-delayed and loss-making projects administered by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).