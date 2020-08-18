Business Hyundai Vietnam shipbuilding company exports ships to 16 countries The Huyndai Vietnam Shipbuilding Co.Ltd based in the central province of Khanh Hoa built and handed over 119 oil carriers weighing 35,000 – 87,000 tonnes to clients, earning a revenue of nearly 4 billion USD since 2008.

Business VNDirect introduces new registration platform VNDirect Securities Corporation has launched an electronic platform to help customers make secure and fast identification without meeting the teller directly.

Business MG sports cars debut in Vietnam TC Services Vietnam and Malaysian multinational group Tan Chong debuted the famed MG sports car brand in Vietnam on August 17 and opened five agents around the country.

Business Banking sector looks to promote non-cash payment Promoting non-cash payment, digital banking, and green banking is the direction of the banking sector in the 2020-2025 tenure, State Bank Governor Le Minh Hung told a meeting in Hanoi on August 17.