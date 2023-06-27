Politics PM mentions measures against headwinds at WEF debate in Tianjin Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 27 emphasised the importance of global and all-people approaches to and response measures against “headwinds” that are hindering economic growth of the world and Vietnam.

Politics Prime Minister meets Barbadian, Mongolian counterparts in Tianjin Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 27 had separate bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Barbados and Mongolia on the occasion of their attendance at the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC) of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Tianjin, China.

Politics Vietnam treasures strategic partnership with New Zealand: Prime Minister Vietnam attaches importance to and wishes to expand its strategic partnership with New Zealand, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told Prime Minister of New Zealand Chris Hipkins at a meeting on the sidelines of the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC) of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Tianjin, China on June 27.