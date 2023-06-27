Memorial service held for former Deputy PM Vu Khoan
Nearly 50 representatives from embassies, diplomatic missions, and international organisations in Vietnam paid tribute and wrote in the funeral guest book at the State-level respect-paying and memorial ceremonies for former Deputy Prime Minister Vu Khoan at the National Funeral Hall in Hanoi on June 27.
A memorial service held for former Deputy PM Vu Khoan on June 27 morning. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 50 representatives from embassies, diplomatic missions, and international organisations in Vietnam paid tribute and wrote in the funeral guest book at the State-level respect-paying and memorial ceremonies for former Deputy Prime Minister Vu Khoan at the National Funeral Hall in Hanoi on June 27.
Writing in the funeral book, Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Stepanovich Bezdetko expressed his sincere condolences to the Vietnamese Party, State, and people and the family of former Deputy PM Vu Khoan over the great loss. He highlighted huge contributions made by the former leader to promoting the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Russia.
Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Stepanovich Bezdetko writes in the funeral guest book at the respect-paying and memorial ceremonies for former Deputy Prime Minister Vu Khoan on June 27 in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Representing the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), Regional Representative for Asia - Pacific of OIF Edgar Doerig also extended the deepest condolences to the Party, State and people of Vietnam as well as the family of the deceased, and stressed that former Deputy PM Vu Khoan did not only make tireless contributions to Vietnam’s development but also played a significant role in nurturing the relationships between Vietnam and other countries.
Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper wrote that the US government and people will not forget the contributions of former Deputy PM Vu Khoan in tightening the friendship and partnership between the two countries.
US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper writes that the US government and people will not forget the contributions of former Deputy PM Vu Khoan in tightening the friendship and partnership between the two countries. (Photo: VNA)The Japanese and Indian Ambassadors to Vietnam, Yamada Takio and Sandeep Arya, also expressed their deepest condolences to the Vietnamese Government and people over the passing of former Deputy PM Vu Khoan.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent wreaths in tribute to the deceased.
A delegation of the Party Central Committee, led by Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, came to pay the last respects to Deputy PM Khoan and offer condolences to the bereaved family.
The delegation was joined by former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, former Presidents Truong Tan Sang and Nguyen Xuan Phuc, former PM Nguyen Tan Dung, and former Chairpersons of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Sinh Hung and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
The NA delegation led by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, the State President delegation led by President Vo Van Thuong, the Government delegation led by Deputy PM Le Minh Khai, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee delegation led by its Vice President Hoang Cong Thuy paid homage to Vu Khoan.
Ministries, committees, and agencies at central and local levels also came to show their respect for the former Deputy PM and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.
The burial ceremony took place at the Mai Dich Cemetery in Hanoi at 3pm the same day.
Vu Khoan passed away on June 21 after a period of illness.
He was born on October 7, 1937 in Phu Xuyen district, Hanoi. On December 19, 1961, he became a member of the Communist Party of Vietnam.
He was a member of the Party Central Committee in the 7th, 8th, and 9th tenures, Secretary of the Party Central Committee in the 9th tenure, deputy of the National Assembly in the 11th tenure, and Deputy Prime Minister from August 2002 to June 2006.
During his political career, he also held various positions, including Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs (1990 - 2000) and Minister of Trade (2000 - 2002).
Vu Khoan was honoured with many noble titles by the Vietnamese Party, State and Government, including the first-class Independence Order and the 60-year Party Membership Badge./.