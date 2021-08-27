These laneways where Covid-19 patients are being treated at home have become familiar to military doctors at a mobile medical station in Ward 13 in Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Binh district.

Due to their mild symptoms, Covid-19 patients Nguyen Bao An and his family members were instructed to treat the illness at home, but they are not alone, as military medical doctors often visit.

Ward 13 in Tan Binh district currently has 200 Covid-19 patients being treated at home. The timely support from military medical staff has helped reduce the burden on the local health sector and saved lives.

Mobile medical teams will support Covid-19 patients until they test negative and then for a further 14 days. Along with the Military Medical Academy, medical forces from cities and provinces around the country have headed to the epicentre of the pandemic in Ho Chi Minh City and the southern region, with a determination to save lives./.

VNA