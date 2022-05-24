Military officers promoted to rank of Senior Lieutenant General
Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army Ngo Minh Tien and Political Commissar of the National Defence Academy under the Ministry of National Defence Luong Dinh Hong, have been promoted from the rank of Lieutenant General to Senior Lieutenant General.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (centre) presents the promotion decisions to the officers. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army Ngo Minh Tien and Political Commissar of the National Defence Academy under the Ministry of National Defence Luong Dinh Hong, have been promoted from the rank of Lieutenant General to Senior Lieutenant General.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who is also Commander-in-chief of the People’s Armed Forces and Chairman of the Defence - Security Council, handed over the promotion decisions to the officers at a ceremony in Hanoi on May 24.
Congratulating Tien and Hong, he said both are well trained and experienced officers who gain outstanding achievements in the cause of national construction and protection.
The leader requested the two officers continue upholding the spirit of solidarity and making greater efforts to fulfil their assigned tasks./.