Politics Vietnam-Australia relations at best-ever development: expert The Vietnam-Australia relations are at their best-ever development in both strategic scope and depth, a researcher has said, stressing that economic and trade cooperation is considered a priority in promoting the bilateral relations.

Politics Vietnam now turns thriving, dynamic, modern, middle-income country: Former Australian Ambassador From a backward, poor and essentially rural-based society and economy, isolated from the rest of the world, Vietnam has developed into a thriving, dynamic, modern, middle-income country with extensive international commercial and human links, former Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Graham Alliband has said.

Politics Vietnam-Belgium cooperation strengthened The Vietnam-Belgium Friendship Association on February 23 organised a seminar themed “Innovation development: The future of cooperation between Vietnam and Belgium” as one of the activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (March 23, 1973 – March 23, 2023).

Politics Vietnam - Japan Festival hoped to help foster bilateral ties Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai received Takebe Tsutomu, Special Advisor to the Japan - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance, on February 23 to discuss the organisation of the eighth Vietnam - Japan Festival.