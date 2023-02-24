Military rescuers commended for search and rescue operations in quake-hit Turkey
Members of the VPA team presented with the certificate of merit of the Defence Minister (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of National Defence held a ceremony in Hanoi on February 24 to commend officers and soldiers of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) who had participated in humanitarian relief and search and rescue operations in Turkey following the devastating earthquake on February 6.
The VPA sent a 76-member team to Turkey, who were assigned to work in Hatay province, one of the localities hardest hit by the quake. During the deployment period from February 13-22, the VPA team performed search in 31 locations and located 15 points with victims, including two with signs of survivors. As a result, 28 bodies of victims had been brought out of the debris.
At the same time, the team coordinated with their peers from Bahrain and Mexico to discover three locations in which 10 victims were buried, while helping three households to find stable shelters. Military doctors of the team provided medical checks and treatment to seven patients from the rescue team of other countries and one local person. They also presented nearly 25 tonnes of goods, including military rations, rice, milk, medical equipment, and many other necessities to earthquake victims.
The VPA team’s activities were appreciated by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, and leaders of Hatay province and relevant agencies in the host country.
Speaking at the ceremony, Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the VPA and Deputy Minister of National Defence, commended the officers and soldiers for making great efforts and well coordinating with their peers from Turkey and other countries to effectively conduct search and rescue and humanitarian relief activities, despite harsh weather conditions and difficulties in daily activities.
Members of the VPA team presented with the certificate of merit of the Defence Minister (Photo: VNA)Their actions demonstrate the high sense of responsibility, capacity and prestige of the VPA in the face of non-traditional security issues, which have earned recognition and appreciation by the international community, the Government and people of Turkey, he said.
Turkish Ambassador Haldun Tekneci expressed his gratitude for Vietnam – one of the first countries sending their rescuers to his country after the devastating disaster.
This noble action reflects Vietnam's commitment to carrying out its global humanitarian mission, and also shows the very good relationship that Turkey and Vietnam have pursued for many years, he stressed.
Leader of the Vietnam Red Cross Society grants certificate of merit to eight collectives (Photo: VNA)At the event, 76 individuals of the VPA team were presented with the certificate of merit of the Defence Minister./.