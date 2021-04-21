Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam’s diplomatic sector will carry forward its pioneering role in maintaining peace and stability and mobilising resources to spur national development and improve the country’s prestige and position, the new Foreign Minister, Bui Thanh Son, has said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the recent 11th meeting of the 14th National Assembly, Son affirmed that Vietnam will persistently pursue a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation and development, multilateralisation and diversification of foreign relations, and active and proactive integration into the world.

It stands ready to be a trustworthy friend and partner of foreign countries, he stressed, adding that it wishes to cooperate with all countries on the basis of international law, equality, and mutual benefit.

The appointment of Son, who has worked in the diplomatic sector for more than 35 years, as Minister of Foreign Affairs was approved by the legislature on April 8. He is one of 14 new Government members for 2016-2021.

Expressing his pride in Vietnam’s present position and potential, he said the diplomatic sector will concretise the guidelines for external relations set at the 13th National Party Congress and materialise its resolution during the new period.

Priority will be given to deepening relations between Vietnam and all of its major partners, especially its neighbours, strategic and comprehensive partners, and traditional friends.

“Once we maintain good relations with those countries, the peaceful, stable, and cooperative environment will become more sustainable,” he explained.

The sector will also make all-out efforts to mobilise resources for national development, Son said, elaborating that political diplomacy, cultural diplomacy, and overseas Vietnamese affairs must all serve development goals.

Focus will be placed on economic diplomacy, he said, stressing that international cooperation will help Vietnam step up its integration and development and reach its targets and aspirations.

Vietnam’s position in the international arena has been elevated over the years and multilateral external activities enhanced, the minister went on.

The country aims to play a more active role in multilateral forums and organisations towards joining the process of setting the rules, while raising initiatives to advance its position as a responsible member of the international community.

Its immediate task is to well perform its role as UN Security Council’s Presidency in April and as a non-permanent member of the council throughout year, he said, noting that the country should continue to actively join other activities of the UN, including peacekeeping missions.

The diplomatic sector will closely coordinate with the Ministries of National Defence and Public Security and other relevant ministries and agencies to push ahead with Vietnam’s engagement in not only the UN but also in other regional mechanisms such as ASEAN, APEC, the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), and other regional organisations.

Highlighting a 5.3-million-strong overseas Vietnamese community, Son said citizen protection work has been intensified over the past time amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The work will continue to be a central task of the sector in the time ahead, he affirmed./.

