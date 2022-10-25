Business Loc Troi receives orders to export 400,000 tonnes of rice to EU Loc Troi Group, a leading provider of agricultural services and products in Vietnam, has so far got orders to export 400,000 tonnes of rice to the European Union (EU) market in 2023, according to a representative of the company. ​

Business Coffee exports this year may hit 4 billion USD The General Department of Vietnam Customs has said that the local coffee industry may reach an export milestone of 4 billion USD for 2022.

Business Waterway transportation agreement benefits Vietnam, Cambodia A waterway transportation agreement between Vietnam and Cambodia that came into effect in 2011 has facilitated the passage of nearly 78,000 vessels and more than 406,000 sailors.