Ministry adopts national digital platform development programme
The Ministry of Information and Communications has approved a programme promoting the development and use of national digital platforms serving digital transformation and building of e-Government, digital economy and digital society, also knowns as the programme for national digital platforms development.
At a digital technology exhibition. Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA)
The programme aims to, first and foremost, build an accommodative digital ecosystem that is widely deployed to create soft infrastructure for the development of e-Government, digital economy and digital society and for each industry and region.
Secondly, it will bring together the best digital firms in Vietnam to invest in developing national digital platforms and form a network of digital platform developers as well as an extensive network of digital transformation supporters from local to central levels.
Thirdly, it will facilitate the formation of popular and competitive digital platforms domestically and internationally.
The ministry also released a list of 20 national digital platforms used nationwide for State management and delivery of public services./.