Business Vietnam-Australia trade hits all time high in 2021 Vietnam-Australia trade turnover reached 12.4 billion USD in 2021 for the first time, an increase of nearly 50 percent compared to 2020.

Business Retailers report surge in sales of Tet favourites With just a few days to go for Tet (Lunar New Year), sales of goods used to celebrate the holidays have increased sharply, according to retailers.

Business Survey: Vietnamese firms expect hiring activities to recover in H1 Firms in diverse areas nationwide expect that recruitment activities will grow strongly in the first half of 2022 as the economy is gradually recovering, according to the newly-published ManpowerGroup Vietnam Employment Outlook Survey in the first and second quarters of 2022.