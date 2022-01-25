Sci-Tech VinFuture Prize honours mRNA vaccine researchers VinFuture Prize, an international award founded in Vietnam to honour scientific achievements, gave out 4.5 million USD worth of prizes to several global scientists on January 20.

Sci-Tech Science - technology strongly changes human's future: seminar Leading scientists of the world and Vietnam looked into the future of energy, artificial intelligence (AI), and global health at a seminar held in Hanoi on January 19 as part of the VinFuture Sci-Tech Week.

Sci-Tech Scientists: VinFuture prizes honour sci-tech ideas serving humanity An exchange with international scientists, who are members of the VinFuture Prize Council and Pre-Screening Committee, was held in Hanoi on January 18, as part of the VinFuture Award Week.